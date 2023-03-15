Norwegian dance group Quick Style took ‘Pahla Pahla Pyar’ to Mumbai Local: Watch

Norwegian dance group Quick Style is touring in India currently. The nonet took their first steps on the Mumbai local train and left with big smiles on everyone’s faces. Although the all-boys dance group is touring in India, they did not shy away from dancing in front of the camera time and again. Recently, they also shook their legs with Virat Kohli on Ishq by Stereo Nation. Now, another video of them performing in Mumbai local train has taken the Internet by storm.

In the clip, they can be seen performing and dancing to the remix of the song Leke Pahla Pahla Pyar by DJ Kalpana and DJ Rion on the local train. Originally sung by Asha Bhosle, Mohammed Rafi, and Shamshad Begum, this song is one of the hits from the 50s.

Take a look:

So far, the clip has garnered more than 4.9 million views and tons of comments. “Where are you finding all these good-looking local trains,” wrote one person, and another commented, “This was f’in crazy guys! Welcome to Mumbai!”

A third user wrote, “Wohhooo…..how was the experience….” and a fourth commented, “You are best.”