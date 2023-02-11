North Korea displays its “zombie unit” at parade; pic goes viral

To commemorate the anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army, a military parade was conducted in Pyongyang on Thursday. The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un displayed his two big assets; quick-strike missiles that can carry a nuclear warhead to the US and his daughter who will be the successor of his family’s continuous rule over the dynasty in the event. Although the pictures of the missiles are unavailable, something else from the event has surfaced online and is terrifying enough.

Journalist Jean H Lee took to her Twitter account to share a picture of North Korea’s “zombie unit” displayed at the military parade. In her tweet, she wrote, “I’m not going to tweet photos of the massive rockets North Korea is displaying at the military parade because…#propaganda.”

Lee further tweeted, “But… in all my years being at Kim Il Sung Square for these parades, I never saw these zombie units. Now that would have terrified me.”