Noida man shocked after Bengaluru ironing prices go viral

Advertisement

A man who recently shifted from Noida to Bengaluru became famous on the internet as he raised concerns about the surprisingly vast difference in the costs of ironing clothes between both cities.

The man’s tweet of the man went viral as he revealed that ironing one piece of cloth in Noida would cost him Rs 5, and almost Rs 20 for a single cloth in Bengaluru. The difference shocked the social media users and initiated a discussion on rising living costs in the city.

Reacting to this, a lot of users on the internet commented that these were the common costs of day-to-day services being adopted by residents in Bengaluru. ” Bengaluru always had premium prices for everything,” a user jokingly wrote, while another replied, “Welcome to the Silicon Valley tax.”

Advertisement

Further, users cited reasons such as increasing prices of rent, labour, and rising demand to explain the price difference. Additionally, many users mentioned similar other experiences, such as paying a lot for food, travel, and even basic domestic services when they moved to Bengaluru from other cities.

The viral debate again brought into focus the rising concerns about expenses and affordability in India’s big metropolitan cities, particularly Bengaluru, which has been experiencing a rise in cost of living at a rapid rate owing to its burgeoning IT industry and growing population.

Although most of them voiced concerns about the high prices but at the same time acknowledged that many are still drawn to Bengaluru to achieve great career prospects, be a part of the startup environment, and benefit from the city’s high-tech ecosystem.