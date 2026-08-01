‘Nobody Takes My Work Seriously’: woman’s WFH post goes viral

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This woman explains how working in an office is better than WFH.

After posting a clip on Instagram that detailed why she would much rather work in an office, than from the comfort of her house, a Delhi woman went viral.

The biggest issue, according to the video, is not the work itself but how working from home hasn’t been accepted or taken seriously by her family.

She explains that due to being physically present in her home while on official duty, people treat her as if she is free at home, and can be interrupted frequently.

Also she is forced to take on other social obligations/ chores while she’s trying to work, “Nobody takes my work seriously,” says the Instagram video.

She added that the work-from-home situation results in her trying to do both professional work and home responsibilities, at the same time.

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This was met with widespread support and, thousands of users on social media were in agreement, often recounting their own similar experiences that blurred the work-life boundaries.

The video has over 35k views and 2k likes.

Some user commented “so relatable yaarrrrr”, another commented “baat toh bilkul sahi hai”.

Others to pointed out that, life at the office affords clearer separation and that they were able to perform at a higher level due to such separation.

These thoughts arrive in the backdrop of an ongoing discussion about the potential consequences of large-scale work from home, from the reduction of commuting costs to rise in household expenditure, lesser office presence and more blurry lines between professional and personal time.