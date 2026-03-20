No Smoking, No Indians’ sign spotted in Vietnam sparks outrage online, watch video

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An Indian tourist’s claim of spotting a controversial “No Smoking, No Indians” sign in Vietnam has triggered widespread outrage on social media, raising concerns over alleged discrimination against Indian travelers abroad.

According to reports, the tourist shared an image of the signboard displayed outside a local establishment, which explicitly mentioned restrictions targeting Indians alongside a no-smoking rule. The post quickly went viral, drawing sharp reactions from netizens who termed the message offensive and unacceptable.

Several users condemned the alleged incident, calling for accountability and urging authorities to take note of such discriminatory practices. Many also highlighted the growing number of Indian tourists travelling internationally and stressed the importance of respectful treatment.

While the exact location and authenticity of the sign have not been independently verified, the incident has reignited discussions around racial bias and cultural sensitivity in global tourism.

So far, there has been no official response from local authorities or the establishment concerned.

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The episode comes at a time when outbound travel from India is witnessing a sharp rise, making such incidents particularly concerning for tourists.

Further details are awaited.

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