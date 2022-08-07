No free food in marriage! Bride says she will cancel the wedding if guests don’t pay for their food

Weddings are a once-in-a-lifetime celebration for every couple. However, even the most low-budget ones can leave a hole in one’s pockets. In light of it, a bride, who was afraid of not being able to afford her wedding, took to Facebook to ask people for advice. A screenshot of her post is rapidly going viral online and people have very interesting reactions to it.

The caption in the Reddit post reads, “Bride fails to budget appropriately, wants her guests to pay for her reception.”

In her post, the bride-to-be wrote, “Did anyone ask their guests to pay for their meals? Everything is so expensive at the moment. We’re either going to postpone our October wedding, cancel the guest part or ask our guests to pay for their meals in lieu of gifts.”

She further added to her statement, “I’ve sent invites out so not sure how we’d go about it. Please help. I’m stressed and sad.”

Many sympathized with the bride and said that it is reasonable for the guests to pay for their meals at the wedding if the bride doesn’t expect gifts from them.

One user commented, “Personally if I was asked to pay for my food within reason instead of a gift I would be really happy with that. So long as that was the understanding from the start. Some people just want to spend the day with their family and friends I see no issue with that.”

Another person wrote, “Exactly what I was going to say. Not a terrible deal if meals are in a reasonable price range and gifts aren’t expected. I’d be okay with it.”

The third user commented, “They’re considering having either no guests or asking guests to pay for their own meal instead of gifting to the couple. Just sounds like they want to celebrate getting married but are in unfortunate finances.”

While another person wrote, “That’s what my dad did at his wedding, on the invite it said no gifts but please pay for your meal.”