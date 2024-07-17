Nita Ambani presents ‘Dashavatar’ audio-visual experience, watch

Nita Ambani presents ‘Dashavatar’
New Delhi: Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Foundation has presented ‘Dashavatar’ on Wednesday. ‘Dashavatar’ is an audio-visual experience showcasing the ten incarnations of Bhagwan Shri Vishnu.

“…Witness a breathtaking display of sights and sounds alongside the streets of Banaras at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. This captivating exploration of Hindu tradition, inspired by the holy city of Kashi and curated for the wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika Ambani, beautifully embodies the richness of Hindu culture and extends this spirit of inclusivity,” ANI wrote in an X post today.

Posted a few minutes ago, the post has so far already garnered 12.9k views. Besides, it also earned a number of interesting comments.

If a woman of such a big man and being in such a high position is promoting Sanatan culture then it is the best thing and we should learn from her, commented a user.

Only good thing about the whole Ambani wedding, another comment reads.

Watch the video here:

