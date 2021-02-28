NHAI Constructs 25.54 Km Stretch Of Road In Just 18 Hours, Set To Enter Limca Book of Records

New Delhi: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) which is responsible for constructing highways across the country has added another record to its credit.

Recently NHAI completed the construction of 25.54km stretch of road along NH-52 in a record time of 18 hours. The newly constructed road was a single lane of the four-lane road. The NH-52 establishes the link between Vijaypur and Solapur.

The Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari took to social media and appreciated the work of NHAI. He also said that the unique feat will be recorded in the ‘Limca Book of Records.’

Nitin Gadkari tweeted, “National Highway Authority (@NHAI_Official) has recently completed a 25.54 km single lane demolition work under the 4-laning work on the Solapur-Vijapur highway in 18 hours, which will be recorded in the ‘Limca Book of Records.”

The construction of single lane of 25.4 km stretch of road was a result of 500 workers. The undergoing project of Solapur-Vijayapur Highway is expected to be completed by October 2021, added the Union Minister.