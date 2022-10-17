New viral video from the Masaka Kids Africana; The little one in the corner grabs the limelight

If you are an avid social media user, there is a high chance you might have come across the ‘Masaka Kids Africana.’ If not, then let’s us introduce you to this group of kids from Africa who often share dancing videos on their Instagram and YouTube. Their videos are so energetic that it is bound to brighten up your day.

A few weeks ago, the Masaka kids once again took to their social media platform to post a video of them dancing on a random music. However, this time the one to grab the limelight was not them but a little toddler that joined them in the background. The video went viral in no time and netizens were amused by the little kid in the corner trying to copy the steps.

“Happy Sunday! Have a wonderful day everyone! Sending some good vibes to all of you” read the caption.

Watch Video Here:

So far, the video has garnered more than 45.6 million views and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable kid whose dancing was like cherry on the cake. Instagram user filled the comment section of the post with heart eye emojis and their reactions to the the video. One person wrote, “It’s the baby in the background for me” and another comment read, “I can’t with the little naked one dancing in the corner! Hahahaha soooo cute.”

“Naked baby in the back jamming too” wrote the third user, and the fourth commented, “Love you watch you all sir. Sir because you boys deserve such titles.”