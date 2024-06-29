New fear unlocked! Man discovers snake in fuel filler area under scooter seat, Watch

Due to rainy season, reptiles and scorpions are often seen in different area. Many people often discover snakes, worms, scorpions in shoes, houses, vehicles etc. Meanwhile, such a similar incident of a man finding snake slithering around the fuel filler cap of a scooter is going viral over the internet.

The video has been shared on social media platform Instagram by user Salihakt Mullambath. In the video, a man is seen lifting the seat of the scooter with a stick of sorts. Often lifting it, he spots a snake slithering around the fuel filler cap.

After being shared, the video has garnered over 7.6 million views, while nearly 1.35 lakh Instagram users have liked the video.

Reacting to the post, one user commented, “Indian rock python (perumpamb) non venomous.” Another person wrote, “New Fear Unlocked.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Snake got access in access 125.” Another person commented, “Inko pehle se kaise patha chal jatha hy ke ismein samp hy.” A fifth person wrote, “Petrol tank security.”

Earlier, such a 15 feet long banded krait snake has reportedly been rescued in the Gajapati district of Odisha on Thursday. The poisonous snake was found in a hotel near the bus stand of Mohana.