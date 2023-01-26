Offbeat

New born puppy signs birth certificate with tiny paw prints, adorable video wins hearts

A video of an adorable little puppy signing its own birth certificate with its tiny paws has surfaced online, must watch.

By Rachna 0
puppy signs birth certificate
Image credit- Instagram/LADbible

In the plethora of cute animal videos, a newborn puppy signing its own birth certificate with its tiny paws is winning hearts online. Shared on Instagram by user LadBible, the clip features an adorable little tot signing its birth certificate by leaving its tiny paw prints.

In the now-viral video, a tiny little grey coulored pup can be seen putting its paw prints

The caption in the post read, “This is adorable” while the text in the video reads, “Puppy signs its birth certificate with paw prints.”

Shared on Twitter by LadBible, the clip has garnered more than 5.9 million views and tons of comments. One person wrote, “At least something cheered me up today” and another commented, “Aww lovely video to start the week off.”

