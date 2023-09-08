Netizens react to group of girls dancing in metro, Watch video

Social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter have become an irreplaceable part of people’s lives in this digital age. Every now and then, we keep coming across viral videos that catch our attention.

Some videos go popular for all wrong reasons as well. Now another such video which has gone viral on the internet shows a group of girls dancing in metro. The video opens up to show a group of girls twirling to the beats of a popular Bollywood song.

In the video, two of the girls can be seen occupying separate berths, while the others took up an entire train compartment. The video gained a lot of criticism online. Some netizens even termed it ‘cringe pro max.’

The concerned video was shared on X (Formerly Twitter) by a user named Vaidehi. She shaed the video with a caption that read, “Bhai mere se train mein logo kea age khana bhi khaya nhi jata.” Meaning: I feel shy in evening eating food in front of people inside a train.

Take a look at the video of the group of girls dancing in metro here:

Bhai mere se train mein logo ke aage khana bhi khaya nhi jata😔😭 pic.twitter.com/esLxk9ymom — whydahi(Himesh’s version) (@vaidehihihaha) May 4, 2023



Since getting shared, the video has garnered over 378k views. The viral video also received numerous comments. Some of the comments included, “Confidence Dedo Bhagwan,” “Please ban them Indian Railways.” This is not the first time such an incident has sparked up. Similar dance reels have gone viral in the recent times.