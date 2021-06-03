Netizens Go Crazy For This Beautiful Girl, Many Call Her A ‘Bollywood Actress’ In Viral Video

Social media is a such a platform where anybody can become famous over the night. There are several examples, who became popular because of social media or the internet. Be it, Pakistan’s ‘Pawri’ Girl Dananeer Mobeen or India’s Yashraj Mukhate, everybody have made a mark of their own.

The recent one to join the group is a beautiful girl from a rural area who has grabbed everyone’s attention on social media.

Also Read: 17-Year-Old Girl Fights With Giant Bear To Save Pet Dogs; Watch Viral Video

In a video that has been shared by an Instagram user, jasmeen_sainii, the beautiful yet simple girl, who always has a smile on her face, is seen making big and round rotis.

Though viral girl’s identity and whereabouts are yet to be known, many social media users have heaped praises on her because of her innocent smile and beautiful look. Some even went on to say that she should make debut in ‘Bollywood.’

Watch the viral video here: