Netizens crave for ‘Oppenheimer Dosa’ after Barbie Dosa video goes viral

The internet is abuzz with a curious culinary trend as a viral video of a man crafting a ‘Barbie dosa’ takes the digital world by storm. The intriguing creation has not only stirred a flurry of reactions but also sparked a unique gastronomic desire – the ‘Oppenheimer dosa.’

The video, originally shared on Instagram by user Lakshay, showcases the culinary journey of a man meticulously crafting what has been dubbed the ‘Barbie dosa.’ The video commences with the spreading of a vivid pink-hued batter onto a sizzling pan, soon followed by an even filling of the same vibrant shade. The final masterpiece is elegantly plated on a banana leaf, accompanied by an array of chutneys, including mint, tomato, and coconut.

Despite the unconventional appearance of the ‘Barbie dosa,’ the video garnered immense attention, accumulating over 12 million views since its posting on August 14. The commentary section of the post has turned into a haven for diverse reactions and creative interpretations.

A distinctive comment caught attention as an Instagram user expressed an unexpected craving for the ‘Oppenheimer dosa.’ The user’s remark sparked intrigue and left many others curious about the unconventional dish.

Another commenter humorously declared that their affection for dosa concluded at the sight of the ‘Barbie dosa.’ Meanwhile, questions and quizzical remarks like “But why?” and “Cough syrup dosa” showcased the varied responses to the unique culinary experiment.

In the midst of mixed reactions, several users unanimously echoed their distaste with a simple ‘yuck.’ Adding a quirky twist, one user proposed an ‘Oppenheimer dosa’ by suggesting the concept of overcooking the dosa.