Netizens Crack Up With Funny Memes After Class XII Exams Get Postponed, Class X Exams Cancelled

memes on cbse board exam 2021
New Delhi: In the wake of rising cases of COVID-19 in India, the CBSE postponed the much-awaited Class XII exams and cancelled the Class X exams. Aftermath the major announcement by CBSE, Hilarious memes and funny jokes flooded social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The meeting was attended by Ramesh Pokhriyal, Education Secretary, and other government officials. Earlier, many celebrities had called for the postponement of the exams. Even parents and students had demanded the cancellation of the exams.

The government released a statement that said, “The Board Exams for Class XII to be held from May 4 to June 14, 2021, are hereby postponed…The Board Exams for Class X to be held from 4 May to June 14, 2021, are hereby cancelled.”

Now, Twitterati are coming up with hilarious memes to express their emotions. Have a look at some of the funniest jokes around the exam cancellation and have a hearty laugh.

Have a look at some of the memes below:

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal released a statement and said, “I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents (sic).”

The Education Ministry said that Class X students would be promoted based on an objective criterion. The board will soon prepare an objective criterion and the students can opt to sit for the exam when the situation becomes better if they are not satisfied with the marks awarded.

