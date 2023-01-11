Netflix India shares Wednesday Addams’s desi avatar, Internet is divided

The Netflix original ‘Wednesday’ is currently the most-watched series on the OTT platform and is gaining more popularity on a daily basis. The supernatural show has reached a whopping one billion watch hours so far, making it among the most-streamed shows on Netflix. Amid the talks and praises, Netflix India decided to treat the eyes of the show’s Indian fanbase with Wednesday Addams’s desi avatar.

Netflix India took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a painting of Wednesday Addams, the main character played by Jenna Ortega. However, in the painting, Jenna can be seen in a desi attire of Wednesday Addams with a bindi and a rose in her hair. While her outfit remains gothic, the painter ditched the usual top and skirt with a black lehenga.

Notably, the artwork was created by Arjun Kutty, a 25-year-old illustrator. “Meet Rajkumari Budhwaar. This #Wednesday artwork by @kuttyypie has made our entire day,” reads the caption of the post.

Take a look:

So far, the post has garnered more than 402k likes and tons of reactions from Instagram users. While a section of people absolutely loved the creativity and compared it to Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Indumati from Chhota Bheem and Qala, others were not so impressed.

One user wrote, “Budhwaar Kathiawadi” and another comment read, “It’s a NO!”

Here’s how others reacted: