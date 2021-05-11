Humanity has gone for a toss amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus has shown that human beings can be so pathetic, worse than animals.

Recently, there have been several cases of people trying to black-market oxygen cylinders, steal clothes and ornaments from dead covid victims, throw bodies into rivers and many more.

A girl shared her ordeal on Twitter on how her ‘baby sister’ was forced for sexual favors after she sought help for oxygen cylinders for her father.

Sharing the story, a Twitter user wrote, “My friend’s sister was asked by a neighbor in an elite colony to sleep with him for an oxygen cylinder that she desperately needed for her father.”

My friend’s sister like my baby sister was asked by a neighbour in an elite colony to sleep with him for an oxygen cylinder that she desperately needed for her father; What action can be taken because the b* will obviously deny, no?#HumanityIsDead — Bhavreen Kandhari (@BhavreenMK) May 11, 2021

The girl further alleged, asking netizens what action could be taken against the offender.

The tweet has now gone viral on Twitter and has evoked horror and outrage online, with many urging the user to register a police complaint at the earliest. Others suggested filing a complaint with the Resident Welfare Association of the colony in question or naming and shaming the individual.

Some of the users comment:

The poor girl! And no, no action can be taken. Because not only will he deny it, this is something that plays out every day. Only difference is that the girl is from a priviledged background. — Natasha 🌈 ‏ نتاشا (@nuts2406) May 11, 2021

This is intolearable. If I were her i’d hit him hard in his d***. As it is he would not have been able to say nothing to his wife.

I hope and pray this patient recovers soon. — Prerna Chettri (@prernachettri) May 11, 2021

Not to be forgotten, the coronavirus has also brought out the best of humanity. There are a lot of volunteers and ordinary citizens out there, helping people in need. There are auto-rickshaw drivers, teachers who are doing their bit to save lives.