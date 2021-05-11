Neighbour demands ‘sex’ in exchange for oxygen cylinder, girl shares ordeal on Twitter

By WCE 9
sex for oxygen cylinder
Pic Credit:Twitter/bhavreen kandhari

Humanity has gone for a toss amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus has shown that human beings can be so pathetic, worse than animals.

Recently, there have been several cases of people trying to black-market oxygen cylinders, steal clothes and ornaments from dead covid victims, throw bodies into rivers and many more.

Also Read: The ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ girl comes with another viral video, this time a song rendition

A girl shared her ordeal on Twitter on how her ‘baby sister’ was forced for sexual favors after she sought help for oxygen cylinders for her father.

Sharing the story, a Twitter user wrote, “My friend’s sister was asked by a neighbor in an elite colony to sleep with him for an oxygen cylinder that she desperately needed for her father.”

The girl further alleged, asking netizens what action could be taken against the offender.

The tweet has now gone viral on Twitter and has evoked horror and outrage online, with many urging the user to register a police complaint at the earliest. Others suggested filing a complaint with the Resident Welfare Association of the colony in question or naming and shaming the individual.

Some of the users comment:

Not to be forgotten, the coronavirus has also brought out the best of humanity. There are a lot of volunteers and ordinary citizens out there, helping people in need. There are auto-rickshaw drivers, teachers who are doing their bit to save lives.

 

You might also like
Offbeat

The ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ girl comes with another viral video, this time a song…

Offbeat

Petal Gahlot wins hearts with Sushant Singh Rajput mash-ups; watch viral video

Offbeat

Man works out underwater to show the importance of exercise during the pandemic

Offbeat

Shocking! This Twitter user had predicted coronavirus way back in 2013

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.