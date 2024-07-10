NASA shares unique photo of moonrise taken from Space Station: watch

NASA has shared a unique photo of moonrise that has been taken from the Space Station. NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick has clicked the mesmerizing photo. Dominick captured the image of moonrise from his ‘unique vantage point’ inside the orbiting laboratory.

He described the scene: “A sliver of a moon rises out of noctilucent clouds and appears to look towards the horizon awaiting the imminent sunrise.”

Dominick has been living aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for about four months. He was launched to the ISS on March 3, 2024.

NASA shared the photo merely one day ago on Instagram and so far it has garnered 578,535 views in one day.

A crescent moon floats over the Earth’s atmosphere, which resembles ocean-blue water. Layers of orange and black appear underneath the horizontal band of blue stretching across the center of the image. The crescent moon is white and stands out against the blackness of space – the description of the image reads.

Watch the photo here: