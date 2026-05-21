NASA shares mesmerising Milky Way view captured from space

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A breathtaking photograph of the Milky Way captured from space is grabbing massive attention online after it was shared by NASA astronaut Chris Williams.

The image, taken from aboard the International Space Station, shows the bright band of the Milky Way stretching across space while Earth glows softly below. The photograph offers a rare and clear look at the galaxy from hundreds of kilometres above the planet.

Chris Williams shared the image on social media with a caption describing the incredible experience of watching the galaxy from orbit. Soon after being posted, the picture quickly went viral and crossed more than 4 million views along with over 3 lakh likes online.

Space enthusiasts flooded the comments section with reactions and admiration for the view. One user commented, “This doesn’t even look real,” while another wrote, “Imagine seeing this with your own eyes every day.” A third user joked, “Meanwhile, I can barely see stars from my city balcony.”

Many users were especially amazed by how clearly the Milky Way could be seen from space compared to Earth, where light pollution often hides much of the night sky.

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Astronauts aboard the International Space Station frequently share photographs of Earth, stars, auroras, and galaxies to give people a glimpse of life in space and inspire interest in science and astronomy.

The latest image has once again reminded people online of the beauty and vastness of the universe, while also showcasing the unique perspective astronauts experience beyond Earth.

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASA (@nasa)