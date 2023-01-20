Name a cockroach after your Ex this Valentine’s Day, this zoo has unique offer!

Love and hate are the part and parcel of life. As beautiful it is to be in love, as hurtful it is to move on from someone you once loved. Now, a zoo in Canada’s Toronto has come up with a unique idea for all those disheartened lovers to vent their anger on the person who broke their heart.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy in Canada has come up with a ‘Name-a-roach’ campaign. As per the campaign, people are allowed to name a cockroach after their ex or the person they hate.

Reportedly, a person needs to pay only a $25 minimum donation to name a cockroach after the person who has been annoying them. “Roses are red; violets are blue… Is there someone in your life that’s bugging you? Give them goosebumps by naming a cockroach in their honour this Valentine’s Day,” the Toronto Zoo wrote in their tweet.

Roses are red; violets are blue… Is there someone in your life that’s bugging you? Give them goosebumps by naming a cockroach in their honour this Valentine’s Day ❤️ For more information or to symbolically name-a-roach: https://t.co/maFh8siDB5 🪳 pic.twitter.com/ZdB8EfUSjD — Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy (@TZWConservancy) January 15, 2023

Those who chose to name a cockroach will receive a digital certificate personalized with their name and roach name (first names only). Shareable digital graphics and full charitable tax receipts for donors will also be provided.

To name a cockroach, one needs to select the “Dedicate your donation” option on the zoo’s website and choose “In honour of”. Following this, a bar will allow you to fill in the name of the person the roach needs to be named after. Then, you have the option to send an e-card or the option to notify the individual on your own.

“Please note that names and language deemed inappropriate by the Toronto Zoo Wildlife will not be featured on your digital certificate. Profanity and hate speech will not be tolerated,” the Toronto Zoo said on its website.

