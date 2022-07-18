Mysterious Pale figure caught on CCTV, watch

A video of a mysterious pale figure caught on a CCTV installed near a home in the United States has now massively gone viral on different social media platforms.

The video has been shared on Twitter handle of Paranormality Magazine with a caption “Here’s the video of the Pale creature caught on a security cam near Moorhead, KY.”

In the 33-second video, a pale, human-like figure appears lanky and hunched over near the back garden of a home. It then is seen moving forward and approaching the car of the house owner.

“You can see his face clearly,” is the voice (can be while watching the video) of the person who accessed the footage which has sparked a debate among paranormal enthusiasts around the world.

While 531.3K twitter users have viewed the video, 1,136 of them have re-tweeted while 6,783 of them have liked it.