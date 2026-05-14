Watch: My Didi ride service for women wins hearts online

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A video shared by an influencer about a women-driven ride service called ‘MY DIDI’ is getting a lot of attention online, with many people praising the idea for making travel feel safer and more comfortable for women.

A video shared by an influencer on Instagram about the “My Didi” ride service is winning hearts on social media. The clip shows the influencer taking a ride with a female driver and talking about how the service is creating a safer, more comfortable travel experience, especially for women passengers.

The “My Didi” service is a women-driven transport platform where female drivers offer rides to customers. According to the viral video, the initiative not only focuses on passenger safety but also helps provide job opportunities and financial independence for women drivers.

In the clip, the influencer is seen interacting warmly with the driver and appreciating the calm and friendly atmosphere during the ride. The video quickly became popular online, with many users praising the concept and calling it a “great step for women’s safety.”

The video got over 1 million views and more than 65k likes.

Several people in the comments section said services like these help women feel more confident while travelling alone, especially during late hours or in unfamiliar areas, one user said “This mobility service should be available in every district and city in India! Will be waiting for it! Lots of love and support 💗”, another user said “Best for women safety a good step towards it…❤” Others appreciated the way the platform supports women by creating employment opportunities.

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The video also started conversations online about the growing demand for safer public transport options for women in cities. Many users shared that they would prefer such services if available in their area.

As the clip continues to spread online, the “My Didi” ride service is being appreciated not just as a transport option but also as an initiative focused on safety, support, and women’s empowerment.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Didi (@mydidi_mobility)