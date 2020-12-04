Must-Know Abbreviations For Twitter Users
Microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, has become a popular medium of communication now-a-says. People having an account are sharing different posts and interacting with messages which are called as “tweets”. Apart from posting messages or videos on their accounts, the Twitter users also can like and retweet tweets.
However, unlike other social media account, there is a word-limit on Twitter. Therefore, people using Twitter should maintain the limit and keep their posts small. In such a case, the users need to use some abbreviations so that message is conveyed meaningfully within the word limit.
Here are the Twitter abbreviations:
A)
AB/ABT = About
AFAIK = As far as I know
AYFKMWTS = Are you f—ing kidding me with this s—?
B)
B4 = Before
BFN = Bye for now
BGD = Background
BH = Blockhead
BR = Best regards
BTW = By the way
C)
CC = Carbon-copy. Works the same way as email
CX = Correction
CT = Cuttweet. Another way of saying partial retweet
CD9 = Code 9, parents are around
CHK = Check
CUL8R = See you later
D)
DM = Direct message. A direct-message is a message only you and the person who sent it can read
DAM = Don’t annoy me
DD = Dear daughter
DF = Dear fiancé
DP = used to mean “profile pic”
DS = Dear son
DYK = Did you know, Do you know
E)
EM = Email Marketing
EZine = Electronic Magazine
EM/EML = Email
EMA = Email address
F)
FB = Facebook
F2F /FTF = Face to face
FB = Facebook, F— buddy
FF = Follow Friday
FFS = For F—‘s Sake
FML = F— my life.
FOTD = Find of the day
FTW = For the win, F— the world
FUBAR = F—ed up beyond all repair (slang from the US Military)
FWIW = For what it’s worth.
G)
GMAFB = Give me a f—ing break
GTFOOH = Get the f— out of here
GTS = Guess the song
H)
HT = Hat tip. This is a way of attributing a link to another Twitter user
HAGN = Have a good night
HAND = Have a nice day
HOTD = Headline of the day
HT = Heard through
HTH = Hope that helps
I)
IC = I see
ICYMI = “In case you missed it,” a quick way to apologize for retweeting your own material
IDK = I don’t know
IIRC = If I remember correctly
IMHO = In my humble opinion.
IRL = In real life
IWSN = I want sex now
J)
JK = Just kidding, joke
JSYK = Just so you know
JV = Joint venture
K)
KK = Kewl kewl, or ok, got it
KYSO = Knock your socks off
L)
LI = LinkedIn
LHH = Laugh hella hard (stronger version of LOL)
LMAO = Laughing my ass off
LMK = Let me know
LO = Little One (child)
LOL = Laugh out loud
M)
MM = Music Monday
MIRL = Meet in real life
MRJN = Marijuana
MT = Modified tweet. This means the tweet you’re looking at is a paraphrase of a tweet originally written by someone else
N)
NBD = No big deal
NCT = Nobody cares, though
NFW = No f—ing way
NJoy = Enjoy
NSFW = Not safe for work
NTS = Note to self
O)
OH = Overheard
OMFG = Oh my f—ing God
OOMF = One of my friends/followers
ORLY = Oh, really?
P)
PLMK = Please let me know
PNP = Party and Play (drugs and sex)
Q)
QOTD = quote of the day
R)
RE = In reply to, in regards to
RLRT = Real-life re-tweet, a close cousin to OH
RTFM = Read the f—ing manual
RTQ = Read the question
RT = Retweet. The tweet you’re looking at was forwarded to you by another user
S)
SEO = Search Engine Optimization
SM = Social Media
SMM = Social Media Marketing
SMO = Social Media Optimization
SN = Social Network
SROI = Social Return on Investment
SFW = Safe for work
SMDH = Shaking my damn head, SMH, only more so
SMH = Shaking my head
SNAFU = Situation normal, all f—ed up (slang from the US Military)
SO = Significant Other
SOB = Son of a B—-
SRS = Serious
STFU = Shut the f— up!
STFW = Search the f—ing web!
T)
TFTF = Thanks for the follow
TFTT = Thanks for this tweet
TJ = Tweetjack, or joining a conversation belatedly to contribute to a tangent
TL = Timeline
TLDR/TL;DR = Too long, didn’t read
TMB = Tweet me back
TT = Trending topic
TY = Thank you
TYIA = Thank you in advance
TYT = Take your time
TYVW = Thank you very much
U)
UGC = User Generated Content
W)
W or W/ = With
W/E or WE = Whatever or weekend
WTV = Whatever
Y)
YGTR = You got that right
YKWIM = You know what I mean
YKYAT = You know you’re addicted to
YMMV = Your mileage may vary
YOLO = You only live once
YOYO = You’re on your own
YW = You’re welcome
YT = YouTube
Z)
ZOMG = OMG to the max
# = start to a hashtag, or a way of organizing subjects on Twitter
#BrandChat = private chat about branding
#CMAD = Community Manager Appreciation Day
#CMGR = Community Manger topic chat
#FB = The user is sending this post to Facebook
#FF = Short way of saying Follow Friday, or a recommendation that others follow the user
#in = the user is sending this post to LinkedIn
#LI = This user is sending this post to LinkedIn
#LinkedInChat = For general use questions and questions about marketing/self-promotion on LinkedIn
#Mmchat = Marketing and social media chat
#Pinchat = a chat for maximizing Pinterest use
#SMManners = Social media manners chat
#SMMeasure = For discussion of analytics and measurement, lead by MarketWire and Syomos
#SMOchat = Social Media Optimization chat lead by Stanzr
#SocialChat = Social media chat lead by SocialParle.
#SocialMedia = an all-inclusive chat for subjects big and small in the subject of Social Media
(With inputs from socialmediatoday.com)