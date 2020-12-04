Microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, has become a popular medium of communication now-a-says. People having an account are sharing different posts and interacting with messages which are called as “tweets”. Apart from posting messages or videos on their accounts, the Twitter users also can like and retweet tweets.

However, unlike other social media account, there is a word-limit on Twitter. Therefore, people using Twitter should maintain the limit and keep their posts small. In such a case, the users need to use some abbreviations so that message is conveyed meaningfully within the word limit.

Here are the Twitter abbreviations:

A)

AB/ABT = About

AFAIK = As far as I know

AYFKMWTS = Are you f—ing kidding me with this s—?

B)

B4 = Before

BFN = Bye for now

BGD = Background

BH = Blockhead

BR = Best regards

BTW = By the way

C)

CC = Carbon-copy. Works the same way as email

CX = Correction

CT = Cuttweet. Another way of saying partial retweet

CD9 = Code 9, parents are around

CHK = Check

CUL8R = See you later

D)

DM = Direct message. A direct-message is a message only you and the person who sent it can read

DAM = Don’t annoy me

DD = Dear daughter

DF = Dear fiancé

DP = used to mean “profile pic”

DS = Dear son

DYK = Did you know, Do you know

E)

EM = Email Marketing

EZine = Electronic Magazine

EM/EML = Email

EMA = Email address

F)

FB = Facebook

F2F /FTF = Face to face

FB = Facebook, F— buddy

FF = Follow Friday

FFS = For F—‘s Sake

FML = F— my life.

FOTD = Find of the day

FTW = For the win, F— the world

FUBAR = F—ed up beyond all repair (slang from the US Military)

FWIW = For what it’s worth.

G)

GMAFB = Give me a f—ing break

GTFOOH = Get the f— out of here

GTS = Guess the song

H)

HT = Hat tip. This is a way of attributing a link to another Twitter user

HAGN = Have a good night

HAND = Have a nice day

HOTD = Headline of the day

HT = Heard through

HTH = Hope that helps

I)

IC = I see

ICYMI = “In case you missed it,” a quick way to apologize for retweeting your own material

IDK = I don’t know

IIRC = If I remember correctly

IMHO = In my humble opinion.

IRL = In real life

IWSN = I want sex now

J)

JK = Just kidding, joke

JSYK = Just so you know

JV = Joint venture

K)

KK = Kewl kewl, or ok, got it

KYSO = Knock your socks off

L)

LI = LinkedIn

LHH = Laugh hella hard (stronger version of LOL)

LMAO = Laughing my ass off

LMK = Let me know

LO = Little One (child)

LOL = Laugh out loud

M)

MM = Music Monday

MIRL = Meet in real life

MRJN = Marijuana

MT = Modified tweet. This means the tweet you’re looking at is a paraphrase of a tweet originally written by someone else

N)

NBD = No big deal

NCT = Nobody cares, though

NFW = No f—ing way

NJoy = Enjoy

NSFW = Not safe for work

NTS = Note to self

O)

OH = Overheard

OMFG = Oh my f—ing God

OOMF = One of my friends/followers

ORLY = Oh, really?

P)

PLMK = Please let me know

PNP = Party and Play (drugs and sex)

Q)

QOTD = quote of the day

R)

RE = In reply to, in regards to

RLRT = Real-life re-tweet, a close cousin to OH

RTFM = Read the f—ing manual

RTQ = Read the question

RT = Retweet. The tweet you’re looking at was forwarded to you by another user

S)

SEO = Search Engine Optimization

SM = Social Media

SMM = Social Media Marketing

SMO = Social Media Optimization

SN = Social Network

SROI = Social Return on Investment

SFW = Safe for work

SMDH = Shaking my damn head, SMH, only more so

SMH = Shaking my head

SNAFU = Situation normal, all f—ed up (slang from the US Military)

SO = Significant Other

SOB = Son of a B—-

SRS = Serious

STFU = Shut the f— up!

STFW = Search the f—ing web!

T)

TFTF = Thanks for the follow

TFTT = Thanks for this tweet

TJ = Tweetjack, or joining a conversation belatedly to contribute to a tangent

TL = Timeline

TLDR/TL;DR = Too long, didn’t read

TMB = Tweet me back

TT = Trending topic

TY = Thank you

TYIA = Thank you in advance

TYT = Take your time

TYVW = Thank you very much

U)

UGC = User Generated Content

W)

W or W/ = With

W/E or WE = Whatever or weekend

WTV = Whatever

Y)

YGTR = You got that right

YKWIM = You know what I mean

YKYAT = You know you’re addicted to

YMMV = Your mileage may vary

YOLO = You only live once

YOYO = You’re on your own

YW = You’re welcome

YT = YouTube

Z)

ZOMG = OMG to the max

# = start to a hashtag, or a way of organizing subjects on Twitter

#BrandChat = private chat about branding

#CMAD = Community Manager Appreciation Day

#CMGR = Community Manger topic chat

#FB = The user is sending this post to Facebook

#FF = Short way of saying Follow Friday, or a recommendation that others follow the user

#in = the user is sending this post to LinkedIn

#LI = This user is sending this post to LinkedIn

#LinkedInChat = For general use questions and questions about marketing/self-promotion on LinkedIn

#Mmchat = Marketing and social media chat

#Pinchat = a chat for maximizing Pinterest use

#SMManners = Social media manners chat

#SMMeasure = For discussion of analytics and measurement, lead by MarketWire and Syomos

#SMOchat = Social Media Optimization chat lead by Stanzr

#SocialChat = Social media chat lead by SocialParle.

#SocialMedia = an all-inclusive chat for subjects big and small in the subject of Social Media

(With inputs from socialmediatoday.com)