Muslim woman walks in Burqa with laal tilak and takes Kanwar Yatra in UP, watch

Advertisement

A video has gone viral on social media in which a Muslim woman was seen in burqa with laal tilak on her forehead walking along with other people at the Kanwar Yatra in Badanpur Basai village, Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening.

The woman is identified as Tamanna Malik, a resident of Badanpur Basai village, Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. Her husband is a Hindu named, Aman Tyagi.

It is being said that she had sought permission from her in-laws as well as her husband before joining the pilgrimage and she also said that Aman is also taking part.

Moreover she also says that she is taking part in the procession on her own will and personal beliefs, saying she saw people moving with Kanwars which made her take part in it.

Malik was accompanied by 100 other devotees with chanting “Bol Bhole Bam” along the route.

Advertisement

The video uploaded by ‘funnybr0’ on Instagram has gone viral and has also received numerous views. The post reads, “In a heartwarming moment that reflects unity and mutual respect, a Muslim girl….. such moments serve as a gentle reminder that respect, compassion, and unity continue to bring people together.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Funnybr0 (@funnybr0)