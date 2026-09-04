Muslim artist’s Ganapati idol painting in Karachi goes viral

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After a video emerged of a Muslim artist working on a Ganapati idol, it has garnered significant attention from social media users worldwide.

The video displayed the artist concentrating while painting and beautifying the idol which is displayed at Ganesh Math Mandir.

The Ganesh Math Mandir is maintained by a Maharashtrian family living in Karachi.

Initially using spray paint, the artist was then observed working keenly with a brush to fill in the details, with the use of golden and silver coloured paints.

The video was also posted by Amar Parkash, a Karachi-based content creator that focuses on sharing experiences of living in Pakistan.

The video got over 1.2 million views and more than 140k likes.

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Several social media users were appreciative of the artist’s craftsmanship while terming the incident as a representation of peace. Others noted the artists was merely carrying out his job.

Some users commented, ‘Humanity is the best relgion”, another commented, “respect all region”.

The clip had become quite popular right before the Ganesh Chaturthi and viewers were not only impressed but also shocked to see preparations of the festival in a Hindu temple of Karachi.

Watch the video here:

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