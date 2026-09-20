Munnar turns purple as rare Neelakurinji flowers bloom after 12 years, watch

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A rare natural phenomenon is back in Kerala’s Munnar, turning large areas of the hillside into a sea of purple-blue. This rare flower called Neelakurinji has bloomed again after nearly 12 years.

As seen in the video posted by an Instagram user Raj Mohan (Rajography) the landscape is a shock of purple-blue hills.

Known as Strobilanthes kunthiana, the Neelakurinji is known for its plummet-flowering nature. Interestingly, the flower blooms once every 12 years on average, and its back after 12 years.

In the Western Ghats, the plant blooms at irregular intervals of 12 years. The bloom will be over in some time though and if the Kodaankadhu population follows its usual cycle, it could take another 26 years for it to return again.

The plant has a high altitude grasslands and shola vegetation in the Western Ghats and its pods are one of the sources of Shivanaasam, one of the faith spots of the famous hill temple of Munnar and Kodaikanal.

And it may be a reminder of the fragile mountain environment.

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The video of this beautiful yet infrequent flower has garnered over 10.5 million views, nearly 1 million likes and 166K shares.

Users across the globe are astonished by this beauty and are flooding the comment section with purple hearts.

One user wrote, “Gift of god, nature really knows how to put on a show.” “Kerala is called God’s own country for a reason,” another added.

Watch the video here:

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