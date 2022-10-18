“Mumma steals my chocolates, put her in jail,” 3 year old complains to cops

In an adorable incident, a 3-year-old child lodged a complaint against his mother for not letting him eat chocolates and candies. The video of the same is going viral on all social media platforms.

Recently, a child went to the police station along with his father to file a complaint against his mother as she does not allow him to eat chocolates. In his query, the toddler can be heard saying to the woman constable, “Mumma steals my chocolates, put her in jail.”

He further alleges that his mother beats him when he nags for candies. The constable pretended to pay serious attention to the child’s issues and jotted down each point carefully.

This innocent case belongs to the Dedhtalai village in the Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Amused by the little boy’s innocence the staff at the police station also burst into laughter.

The boy’s father said, “His mother was applying kohl to his eyes after bathing him, but he disturbed her by insisting on eating chocolate and so his mother slapped him lightly. Then he started crying and asked me to take him to the police station. So I brought him here.”

Sub-inspector Priyanka Nayak said that everyone at the station laughed after hearing the child’s complaint. “Later, I explained to him that his mother had no bad intentions and then he went home.”

The clip was shared on Twitter by a page named “Weisel” along with the caption, “3-year-old gets angry with mother, goes to the police station to file a complaint, says “mother steals my toffees, put her in jail.””

