Mumbai turns pink as flamingo season goes viral online

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A user documented their enchanting experience of the famed flamingo boat ride, and now, hundreds of thousands are mesmerized by Navi Mumbai’s migratory pink flamingos.

The video is a compilation of stunning views of the mangrove habitat, where clusters of flamingos can be seen wading in vast waters. The content creator further gave tips for visiting tourists and informed about ticket fares which is 50/- per person for the entry and for boat rides it is 500/- per person. The suitable timings of the iconic flamingo boat ride are from October to May.

The migratory flock of flamingos is often found flocking Navi Mumbai and Mumbai in thousands every year, from May to the early monsoon.

The unique and incredible visual of thousands of pink birds in parts of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai’s mangroves and wetlands has become one of the biggest nature spectacles in the city.

The reel of the boat ride has already accumulated over 400k views, along with thousands of likes. Users were captivated by the view and its affordable price.

“It doesn’t even look like Mumbai,” one user exclaimed, while another stated, “immediately adding to my weekend bucket list”.

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Nature enthusiasts have been urged by environmentalists in the past to conserve Mumbai’s mangrove areas and wetlands, which are breeding and feeding grounds for migratory birds such as flamingos.

The viral video has once again brought into focus eco-tourism and the natural wonders nestled in the concrete jungle.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arushi Goyal | Prakhar Garg 🗺️ Travel (@hungrycruisers)