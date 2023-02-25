Mumbai students recreate kabhi kabhi Aditi song in same college, netizens love it

If you have watched Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza’s Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na during your college days, you’ll be able to connect with the video filmed by a few college students in Mumbai. The song ‘Kabhi Kabhi Aditi’ was remade by the students of Mumbai’s St. Xavier’s College. The clip of the same has gone viral on social media.

The video was shot at the same place where the original song video was filmed. The students made an effort to keep it as close to the original MV as possible. They attempted to match all the scenes and sequences by donning comparable attire.

The clip was shared by the Extra Curricular Committee of St Xavier’s College on Instagram with a caption that read, “The Kabhi Kabhi Aditi moment we’ve all been waiting for!”

Take a moment to look at the footage here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Extra Curricular Committee (@ecc.sxc)

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “Reminiscent, truly loved the notion…. keep it up, guys!” Another commented, “This is something beyond awesome.” A third comment read, “This is so delightful.” A fourth wrote, “Epic.”