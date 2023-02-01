Mumbai Police reply to man stuck on the moon has the internet in splits

Police departments are quite active on social media nowadays. They are adapting quirky ways and the latest trends to spread awareness about various issues and topics. Mumbai Police recently took to Twitter to raise awareness among the masses on what one should do when one encounters ‘emergencies in life’. To this a Twitter user reported to Mumbai police that he was stuck on the moon, and authorities quickly joined in on the fun and responded with an equally hilarious post.

In the Twitter post shared by Mumbai Police wrote, “If you encounter any emergencies in life, ‘don’t intezaar’ just #Dail100” with the hashtag #MumbaiPoliceHaina. To this, Twitter user BMS Khan replied, “I got stuck here” while sharing a picture of an astronaut looking at the Earth from space.

After a few hours, Mumbai police gave a sarcastic and super funny reply to the user’s query and wrote, “This one is really not under our jurisdiction. But we are glad that you trust us to the moon and back.”

This one is really not under our jurisdiction.

But we are glad that you trust us to the moon and back. 🙂 https://t.co/MLfDlpbCd8 — मुंबई पोलीस – Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 30, 2023

Since being shared, the Mumbai police’s sarcastic reply has grabbed the attention of many people and earned various likes and retweets. While some called the authorities’ response “brilliant,” others simply wrote, “savage,” “epic.”

One user wrote, “Hahaha @MumbaiPolice never fails to give sarcastic reply. Good one.” “Sir pehale to isake vehicle ke papers check karo spaceship ka licence hai ya nahi?” wrote another user.

Hahahaha @MumbaiPolice never fails to give sarcastic reply😂. Good one👍 — ADV SIDDIQUE ASHIF HUSAIN🇮🇳 (@AdvAshif) January 30, 2023