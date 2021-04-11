Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid has taken social media by storm, appearing in an advertisement for a credit card payment app. The former cricketer showed his never-seen-before avatar for the first time on camera.

Known for his cool and calm attitude, his angry avatar has become a meme material now.

The viral video shows the former Indian captain shouting at people, smashing mirrors of a car, throwing coffee at a traffic signal. He even shouts, ‘Indiranagar Ka Gunda Hoon Main.”

No sooner, the few seconds video clip went viral, social media has been flooded with memes. Many meme pages are doing hilarious memes of Rahul and sharing it on social media. The latest to join is Mumbai police. They are giving the ‘Indiranagar Ka Gunda Main Hoon’ dialogue, their funny twist.

Sharing a screenshot of Rahul Dravid from the video on Instagram, Mumbai police wrote, “Mask, seeing the virus approaching you.” The meme showed the importance of wearing masks.

Earlier, actress Deepika Padukone also joined the meme fest and captioned her photo as, “Indiranagar Ka Gundi Hoon Main!’.