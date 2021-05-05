Mumbai Police Gives A Hilarious Twist To The Importance Of Double Masking

mumbai police mask
Pic Credit:twitter/mumbai police

Amid the second wave of COVID-19, a face shield with double mask is being advised by doctors to prevent the leakage of air and break the chain of transmission of coronavirus.

Recently, Mumbai police on Wednesday took to micro-blogging platform to spread the awareness of double mask through a witty Sholay meme. The Mumbai police urged people that 2021 safety trend is Mask on Mask.

Mumbai police shared the tweet that reads, “Kitne Mask Safe Hai? Poore 2 Sarkar! #MaskDoLe #TakingOnCorona (sic).” A play on the famous dialogue from Sholay, “Kitne aadmi the?”

Mumbai police used an image from Bollywood film, Sholay, with characters of Jai and Veeru along a collage picture of a man wearing double face mask in the meme.

In the meme, the image of Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s was titled as 1975 Fashion Trend: Denim on Denim while the picture of a man wearing two face masks had a caption of 2021 Safety Trend: Mask on Mask.

The post quickly went viral soon and managed to garner more several likes and retweets.

Some of the comments are below:

It is worth mentioning that India has reported 3, 82,315 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

