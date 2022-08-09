Mumbai Man Searches For Sister on Tinder To Celebrate Rakhsha Bandhan

People in India are all set to celebrate Raksha Bandhan on August 11, this year. However, the males who don’t have a sister or are the only child of their parents, often crave a sibling bond during this festival. In light of it, a Mumbai-based man took to the online dating app- Tinder, to find a sister. Yes, you heard it right.

Am unidentified man from Mumbai took to Reddit to share his problem along with the solution he came up with. To overcome the fear of missing on Raksha Bandhan every year, the man updated his Tinder Bio to, “Looking for a sister to hang out with during Raksha Bandhan.” Reportedly, he has been doing so for the past two years, a few days right before the festival.

The post on the microblogging platform reads, “I have felt FOMO for most of my life during Raksha Bandhan as I do not have any sisters. No one to tie me Rakhi and me gifting them stuff. Anyways, for the last 2 years, I have been putting the bio as follows during 2 weeks before Raksha Bandhan: “Looking for a sister to hang out with during Raksha Bandhan.”

His post gathered a lot of attention and triggered a plethora of opinions from netizens. While some found it funny, many were just left confused.

One comment read, “I laughed too hard at this one!” and another person wrote, “This reminded me of a girl’s profile managed by her dad who wrote: ‘Looking for my daughter (Instead of ‘looking for a boy for my daughter’).”