Mumbai lawyer forced to strip down in front of camera, Got scammed of Rs 50,000 by scammers posing as cyber police

Mumbai: A 36-year-old lawyer from Andheri was harassed by scammers impersonating as cyber police. The scammers reportedly forced her to strip down to nothing in front of camera and blackmailed her to transfer Rs 50,000 into a suspicious bank account. A case has been registered regarding this incident in Powai police station.

As per the Powai police officers, the victim was in a mall when she got a call from anonymous number saying she got suspected of involvement in a case related to jet airways founder Naresh Goyal, who was previously arrested by the ED and is currently out on bail. They threatened her and forced her to come to a secluded place to supposedly check for weapons and injuries. They made her to strip and also scammed her out of Rs 50, 000. The money was transferred to an anonymous bank account to avoid getting entangled in this case. The lawyer revealed that she complied with them in fear of being arrested by police.

Later she realized that she has been tricked by scammers when she received her nude pictures that they had recoded during the inspection process and started getting constant calls and messages for more money. Later, she shared the incident with her husband and the couple lodged a report in Powai police station.

The victim said that she got a call from a person claiming to be from TRAI who said her SIM card had been used in a laundering case and would be blocked. Later she was informed that she had to get clearance from the police to stop SIM deactivation. Then they called her to a secluded place and warned her not to inform anyone about the confidential inquiry to anyone.

A police officer said they had asked the nodal officer about the details of the bank account where the scammers have transferred the money. The bank was told to block the account. The cyber team is tracking the details of the bank account holder currently.

The case in under investigation and more details might surface later.