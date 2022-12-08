Mumbai family tries to pre-book cab online, ends up losing Rs 2 lakh

In a recent incident, a family from Mumbai ended up losing Rs 2 lakh while trying to pre-book a cab online. The family was planning their ride from Kochi airport to a hotel. A resident of Santacruz, aged 64, lodged the complaint at the local police station.

He informed the police that his family had planned a holiday in Kerela. In his FIR he mentioned that After booking the airline tickets and a luxury hotel, they tried to book a cab online from Mumbai. To book the same, he used a number he had found on the internet for picking up the family from Kochi airport.

The police said that the man gave the credit card details of both him and his wife to make the payment, which the trickster used to transact a heavy amount of two lakh rupees. The money was transferred in three transactions. The man realized he was duped after he got a call from the bank. The bank officials said that they had his cards blocked suspecting unusual transactions. It was then that he approached the Santacruz police station and lodged a complaint.

The cyber fraudster asked the man a number of general queries while making the bookings in order to make him believe that it was genuine. The Mumbai family lost Rs. 2 lakh while pre-booking a cab on November 24.