Mumbai dancer’s ‘Krrish’ performance gets Priyanka Chopra’s attention

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A Mumbai-based content creator is going viral after his graceful dance performance on the Krrish song Chori Chori Chupke Chupke caught the attention of actor Priyanka Chopra.

The viral reel was posted by dancer Shivanshu Soni, who performed a smooth contemporary routine inspired by the romantic track featuring Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan from the 2006 film Krrish.

Instead of energetic steps, the performance focused on soft movements, graceful spins, and fluid transitions that matched the dreamy mood of the song. Social media users especially praised the dancer’s control and expressive style.

The video quickly exploded online, crossing over 12 million views and receiving more than 1 million likes within a short time.

What made the moment even bigger was Priyanka Chopra’s reaction to the reel. The actor commented, “Damn,” leaving fans excited in the comments section.

Soon after, users flooded the post with praise and admiration. One user wrote, “This is pure art,” while another commented, “Priyanka noticing your reel is already a huge achievement.” A third user described the performance as “poetry in motion.”

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Many viewers also pointed out how difficult slow, fluid choreography can actually be compared to high-energy dance routines, saying the dancer made the performance look effortless.

The reel has now become one of the internet’s favourite viral dance moments, with fans continuing to share clips and reactions across social media platforms.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivanshu Soni (@shivanshu_the.fusionist_)