MS Dhoni drives tractor in desi avatar: internet amazed

The video opens up with the former Indian captain MS Dhoni operating a tractor to clear a field in his farm which is located outside his hometown, Ranchi. In the video it can be seen a person was also seated next to Dhoni when he was driving. By the end of the video, Dhoni had completed his task, and the camera had shifted to the pitch. MS Dhoni’s viral video featuring his desi avatar has won many hearts.

The clip was shared by MS Dhoni himself on his Instagram handle with a caption. The caption in the post reads,” Nice to learn something new but took way too long to finish the work.”

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly disappointed by the video, netizens flooded the comment sections with their reactions.

One user wrote,” Farmers all around the world are legends.” Another commented,” Welcome back to Insta Thala…We want more posts please.” A third comment read,” Farmers all around the world are legends.” A fourth wrote,” Thala Dhari Sanam on Insta after so long!”

