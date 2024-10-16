MP tea seller takes loan for moped, throws Rs 60,000 to celebrate its homecoming, WATCH

Madhya Pradesh: Every single achievement, no matter how small, deserves to be celebrated. A man from Madhya Pradesh who sells tea, took this words seriously. A video of the man celebrating the joy of buying a moped bike has gone viral over social media.

Reportedly, a man named Kushwaha from Madhya Pradesh who sells tea on a cart at Durgadas Rathore Chauraha in Shivpuri took a loan to buy a moped. To celebrate its homecoming, he spent Rs 60,000 on a DJ party. With the amount he spent on the DJ party he could have covered the purchase without needing a loan.

Not only this, Kushwaha even hired a JCB machine to lift his newly purchased moped high into the air, while his family, friends, and amazed passers-by cheered on. Also he transported it on a decorated buggy instead of riding it home from the showroom.

As per sources it has been revealed that he spent thrice the down payment amount on celebrations itself. He bought the moped with a loan, making a down payment of Rs 20,000.

“I am happy that I provide for my family. Every celebration is a way to bring joy to my kids,” said Kushwaha.

A video of this amazing series of event has gone viral over social media. In the viral video, his family of five and friends seen dancing to DJ’s music, followed by a baraat. His daughter named Priyanka and two sons, Ram and Shyam were also accompanied him for the celebration.

But the police were not impressed by Kushwaha and his loved ones enjoyment of moped’s grand homecoming. They seized the DJ equipment and filed a case against the operator and Kushwaha for causing noise pollution.

WATCH the viral video: