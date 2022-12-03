Mother’s love: Angry leopard attacks eagle for stealing her cub; watch video

A mother love is unconditional, whether be it human or animals. She can go to any extent for the safety of her child. In the light of it, a video of a leopard has surfaced online, and it shows how fierce a mother can be when it comes to her children.

Shared on YouTube by King Animals, the video opens with a beautiful shot of a mother leopard walking with her adorable little cubs. Further in the clip, one of the cubs can be seen climbing up a tree, and after some time an eagle gets hold of it. This angers the leopardess and she hurriedly climbs above the tree to save her infant.

Next in the video, the big cat can be seen attacking the eagle and hunting it to death. The 10 minute 13 seconds documentary continues to shed more light into the life of a leopard. But, the first 2 minute 30 seconds is all we need to know about the age old fight between leopards and eagles.

Watch Video Here:

So far the video has garnered more than 329k views and tons of comments from netizens who expressed their amazement over the video. Nature has various ways to surprise us, and this video is just another example of the amazing bond between a mother and a child.