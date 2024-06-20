Mother son video on Instagram goes viral, watch

Mother-son video on Instagram has gone viral. A couple is seen on a racing bike in the reels. The boy and the girl in the video seem like they are love birds. Yet, the text on the screen depicts that they are mother and son.

Instagram user _mehta_meera_ took to Instagram on June 8 and posted the video. It has so far garnered nearly 70k likes.

In the video we can see that a boy is sitting on the rider’s seat of a racing bike wearing a black pair of black glasses. A beautiful woman wearing shorts is seen sitting behind him as the pillion rider. She cuddles the boy and smiles. From the behaviour the two seem like a romantic couple. Yet, as per the audio and the onscreen text the two are mother and son.

The video has earned flak from the netizens.

Chalo theek Hai Maa beta ho ham soch rahe Hai Ki oyo ja rahe ho, commented a user.

Han beta to nahin lag raha hai aap log jo man hai na aapki vah bahut abhi Jawan lag rahi hai, wrote another user.

Apki mammy ki shadi ho gayi, asked another user in the comment box.

Aapki mammi single hai kya mere bhai ki setting karvani hai, commented another user.

Watch the video here: