Mother monkey saves her choking infant through Heimlich Manoeuvre: Watch viral video

In a widely shared video, a monkey has been seen performing Heimlich manoeuvre on a baby that is choking. The video has so far received 2.2 million views. The video has gone viral.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Figen.

Heimlich Maneuver is a first-aid technique for clearing the windpipe that involves applying abrupt, intense pressure to the belly, between the navel and the ribcage.

We can see in the video that the mother monkey is executing abdominal thrusts to provide pressure, which will cause whatever obstruction is choking the baby’s windpipe to simply fall out.

Additionally, if you carefully examine the video, the object that was trapped in the baby monkey’s windpipe does eventually come out.

From this viral video, it is clear that mothers are always concerned for their children and are the first to assist their kids in any difficulties they encounter, whether they are human or animal.

After seeing the video, a lot of comments were made. One user responded, “Smart monkey,” while another said, “Nature is Science.”

After witnessing this sincere act by the monkey, we are confident that your heart was delighted. You don’t see something that remarkable every day.

A mother monkey who saves her baby with the Heimlich Maneuver…. 💕❤️pic.twitter.com/Hv4C6EAxcv — Figen (@TheFigen) July 25, 2022

