Mother-in-law welcomes groom with cigarette: Watch viral video

Indian weddings are renowned for their opulence and numerous traditions they involve. A video of a mother-in-law welcoming her son-in-law on his marriage is currently trending on social media. In the video, the mother-in-law traditionally welcomes the groom with sweets, but what is uncommon is that she also gives him smokes and paan.

The video opens up with a multitude of guests around the groom dressed in traditional attire. A short while later, the father-in-law is spotted giving his wife a cigarette. The bridegroom’s mother-in-law places the cigarette in his mouth. After that, the father of the bride lights the cigarette with a match. He turns to light a new matchstick after the first one blows away.

The clip was shared by a guest of the wedding named Joohi on her Instagram handle. She posted the video with a caption that read, “Just witnessed a new wedding tradition in which mother-in-law welcomes the groom with sweets, along with Beedi and Paan.”

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “Bride jesi bhi mile, bas saas esi hi milni chahiye (No matter how the bride is, the mother-in-law should be like her).” Another commented, “He doesn’t even smoke, in video you can see that they didn’t even lite it, just for the rasam (tradition) they did the action. And it’s just a “be ghadi gammat” just laugh and ignore it, no need to get offended by it. Yeah in Bihar also we give paan cigarettes to groom family members.”