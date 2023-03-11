Mother, baby elephant fall in drain, rescued with a unique method: Watch viral video

Several animals often face trouble in the wild, but only a few come to the surface. In the plethora of such stories, many elephant rescue stories might have caught your attention every now and then. Although the administration has often come up with various techniques to conduct such rescue missions, sometimes all those strategies lack behind. In light of it, a video of yet another elephant rescue featuring a mother and a baby tusker has been shared online and is winning hearts online.

In the clip shared on Twitter by Epic Videos, a team of veterinarians and volunteers can be seen helping a mother elephant and its one-year-old baby who fell into a drain. As the mother refused to leave her child, the rescuers had to tranquilize her which led the tusker to fall down the drain on her front legs. The team arranged a crane and lifted up the pachyderm, but she fainted due to stress. In order to save her, the volunteers started giving her cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by jumping on her.

At last, the mission was accomplished as the mommy elephant got up and reunited with her baby. The caption in the post, “Here is the story of a team whose efforts to rescue innocent souls tell us life can be meaningful.”

Apparently, this is an old video that has surfaced once again. Highly impressed by the authorities, netizens donned the comment section with praises for the team. The video has also garnered more than 82.9k views.

One person wrote, “This guy doing CPR jumping on the elephant! These people all need to be recognized for their efforts to help save the mother and the calf!”

Another comment read, “So touching and nice. Thumbs up to the rescuers and the people who do all that they can for conservation.”