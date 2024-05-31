Mosquitoes in such huge number! Watch viral video

We have seen mosquitoes. However, one might not have seen mosquitoes in such a huge amount. They are such huge in amount that their sound giving a scary affect. The video has gone viral on internet.

What we see in the video is that a large amount of mosquitoes are seen in a corn field. Their noise surely gives goose bump to many. The visual seems blurry, but no, this is clear it seems so because of the large amount of mosquitoes.

Shared on micro blogging social media site X (formerly Twitter), user Nature is Amazing posted it to the handle @AMAZINGNATURE today evening only and within these few hours the post has so far garnered a huge 280.2k views. The caption of the post reads, “OH MY GOD And this, my friends, is the reason why bats are important!!!!”

And the post has also earned a number of interesting comments.

“Not just bats. Mosquitoes live most of their lives underwater, as larvae. Tadpoles, dragonfly larvae, carp, etc. They are also crucial for avoiding pests,” wrote a user.

“Every virus, every microbe is beneficial for the environment”, another user commented.

“Release about 10,000 ducks, they will appreciate their meal”, another comment for the post reads.

“Dragonflies are actually way more important here than bats… They seek and destroy mosquitos”, a fourth commented.

“I just had goose bumps from that sound, New fear unlocked”, yet another user commented.

Watch the video here:



@AMAZINGNATURE

