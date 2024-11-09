Moschino’s Rs 4.98 lakh celery shaped bag leaves internet in awe

Many fashions come and go, but what makes them marketable? Some fashions are very popular because of the affordable price range. Other fashion become rather pricey even though they seem pretty plain, solely because of the exclusive fashion house name brand applied to the them.

Though Balenciaga and Saint Laurent are often hailed as the reigning champ of quirky bags, Moschino’s latest drop has definitely sparked a new wave of intrigue online. This expensive quirky accessory has probably become one of the most exclusive pieces out there today, made to turn on heads in the world of high fashion.

Moschino’s newest eccentric creation, a Rs 3.75 lakh celery-shaped clutch bag has left social media users both puzzled and amused. In a viral post, Brut India showed the celery shaped bag. They captioned it as “This may look like a vegetable, but it’s not-it’s actually a bag by Moschino.”

The brand explained the clutch is a digital print with three-dimensional effect, teamed with nappa leather leaves and branches handcrafted in two shades of green for extra dimension. The post had gone widely viral, gaining thousands of likes and lively chatter within the comments.

Reacting to the post, a user commented, “Salary won’t cover this celery”

Another user commented, “That’s the most ridiculous thing I have seen.”

A third user commented, ” isn’t dhaniya (coriander) free by default?”

See the viral post here: