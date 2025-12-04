Moon to appear 14% larger, 30% brighter tonight, check details

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Tonight, December 4th, the sky is in for a treat as the Cold Moon rises as a rare supermoon, appearing 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual. This celestial event is a grand finale to December’s lunar calendar, and it’s not to be missed.

Timing in India

The Cold Moon will reach its full phase at 3:44 AM IST on December 4th, and it’s expected to be visible across India, including Odisha, weather permitting.

How to enjoy/ do you need any gear

You don’t need any special gear to witness this breathtaking event! Just step outside after moonrise and gaze up at the sky. The cold moon will be visible to the naked eye, and its brightness will illuminate the night sky.

Tips for viewing

Advertisement

– Find a spot with minimal light pollution for the best view.

– Look towards the northeastern part of the sky, where the moon will rise.

– Take a moment to appreciate the beauty of the winter night sky, with Jupiter and the constellation Orion nearby.

– Capture the moment with your smartphone or camera for your record and to be shared on social media.

Watch the video here: