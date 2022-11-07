Monkey’s reaction to man’s weird hairstyle leaves Internet in splits

monkey reaction to man's weird hairstyle
Image credit- Twitter/@buitengebieden

The Internet is filled with videos of animals making us laugh with their antics. Such a clip of a monkey’s reaction to a man’s weird hairstyle is going viral and is sure to leave you giggling.

The video shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden shows a monkey sitting with a man who is wearing a beanie. However, as soon as the man takes off his woolen cap, his bizarre hairstyle reveals. Seeing this, the primate was shocked and acted as if he fainted. The hilarious is too cute to miss.

Take a look:

So far, the video has garnered more than 3.9 million views and tons of quirky comments. One person wrote, “damn that reaction” and another comment read, “The bang of the shutters is the icing on the cake!”

See more reactions below:

Also Read: Watch: Monkey Consoles Man Having Emotional Breakdown, Adorable Video Wins Hearts

