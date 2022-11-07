Monkey’s reaction to man’s weird hairstyle leaves Internet in splits

The Internet is filled with videos of animals making us laugh with their antics. Such a clip of a monkey’s reaction to a man’s weird hairstyle is going viral and is sure to leave you giggling.

The video shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden shows a monkey sitting with a man who is wearing a beanie. However, as soon as the man takes off his woolen cap, his bizarre hairstyle reveals. Seeing this, the primate was shocked and acted as if he fainted. The hilarious is too cute to miss.

Take a look:

If you need a laugh.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/05dO0n9aPm — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 6, 2022

So far, the video has garnered more than 3.9 million views and tons of quirky comments. One person wrote, “damn that reaction” and another comment read, “The bang of the shutters is the icing on the cake!”

See more reactions below:

🤣🤣🤣🤣 damn that reaction 😂 — Porn&Dating (@PornDating_1) November 6, 2022

surprised primates are the best: pic.twitter.com/AMqN4XrQby — NotATweeter16 (@NotATweeter16) November 6, 2022

Monke was flabbergasted — Dillon Sandhu (@DillonSandhu7) November 6, 2022

🤣 I agree it is funny. BUT, it is spoilt by seeing the monkey in human clothing. It makes me sad. I wish people wouldn’t do this to animals that should be wild. Monkeys are not pets and they do not make good pets. — Priceless Opinion (@PricelessOpin) November 6, 2022

The bang of the shutters is the icing on the cake! 😂🤣😂🤣 — Julie (@earpmag) November 6, 2022

This is my mothers reaction too when I don’t cut my hair for a year. — Marvel Raven (@MarvelRaven) November 6, 2022

