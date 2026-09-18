Monkey enters Chennai Airport, keeps staff on their toes, watch

Advertisement

A Chennai airport terminal had an unexpected visitor when a monkey entered the international departure lounge and stayed there for over four hours.

In a video which has gone viral, the monkey was seen at a restaurant which serves sandwiches, bread, cakes, biscuits and other snacks.

The arrival of the primate threw the restaurant workers and the passengers into a state of shock with some even rushing out of the eatery.

It then moved on to the passenger area, while picking up food from eateries and snack counters and eating it as it walked around.

The attempts of the airport staff to drive away the monkey proved unsuccessful as the monkey went into an aggressive mode and did not return to a normal state of mind even after the staff threw stones at it.

Meanwhile, the visitors at the airport were under stress and some even clicked pictures and recorded videos of the animal moving inside the terminal which later went viral.

Advertisement

Following the incident, the forest department was informed and officials tried to trap and take away the animal.

Interestingly, this was not the first case of a monkey entering the airport in Chennai. An incident of a monkey entering the premises was reported about eight years back where the animal was caught by the forest department officials.

Watch the video here:

Now monkey can also travel to international destinations from Chennai airport MAA is Animal friendly airport of India 🐒🐒 pic.twitter.com/uNxFVu3C8i — Manigandan #7 (@BoyMadras) September 15, 2026