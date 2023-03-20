Mongoose and cobra fight video goes viral: Watch

Mongoose and cobra fight fierce video has gone viral on social media with netizens putting their remarks in the comment box. This is an old video that had been posted last year but has re-surfaced lately and making the rounds. Importantly, caged in a video footage, the fierce fight between a mongoose and a cobra snake ended in an unexpected and tragic note.

Shared to Instagram by user wildlifeanimall in June last year the post has been captioned as follows: “Snake vs Mongoose Who will be Victorious? Mongooses live in burrows and feed on small mammals, birds, reptiles, eggs, and occasionally fruit. A number of mongooses, especially those of the genus Herpestes, will attack and kill venomous snakes. They depend on speed and agility, darting at the head of the snake and cracking the skull with a powerful bite.”

As seen in the video, a king cobra and a mongoose are seen engaged in a fierce fight. It is seen that both want not to give up; both give their best. As is this is a struggle for survival. Yet, at the end it was seen that both are lying lifeless. Both the fighters were killed in the fierce battle which is the tragic part.

The video earned a number of comments. Multiple users tagged it as ‘a true battle’. An user commented, “Wow. A true battle until the end.”

Another user commented, “Seems many people know the story of Rikki Tikki Tavi. Great take.”

And another user wrote, “Go both win we both loose souls on the loose.”

Another user said this for the video – “Every dog has his day.”

Yet another user quipped, “Mongoose will later wake up to finish its meal.”

Watch the video here: