Mongolia’s president took off his jacket. What happened next went viral

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It was a usual tour of an army unit, which took quite an unusual and surprising twist when the President of Mongolia was seen hitting the gym.

The president, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, 58, was seen in a video on the net, where he took off his formal coat, stood in formal dress, and lay on a bench-press machine!

What surprised the soldiers who were watching him more was the fact of what happened after.

The president was seen to be performing 100 kg for 20 reps while still wearing a tie and formal wear. After he was done with the 20 reps, it was like it never happened.

The President rose up, shook hands, and was seen putting back on his overcoat to continue his army unit visit, all this while the soldiers watched on, dumbstruck.

And this wasn’t completely out of character for Khürelsükh.

The ex-army officer is an adept bodybuilder and martial artist and spent time in the Mongolian People’s Army before embarking upon his political career.

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His hobbies extend to far more than politics and keeping fit.

According to rumor, the president of Mongolia can be found strumming away in a rock band called Pals, as well as having established Mongolia’s very first Harley-Davidson fan club.

The surprise gym visit swiftly gained exposure on various social media, with observers admiring the presidential power and jovially commenting on how easily they looked as though he carried the weight.

For the majority, presidential military visits consist of greetings, addresses, and meetings; For the President of Mongolia, as it turns out, it would also consist of 100kg on the bench press.

Watch the video here:

The President of Mongolia: Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, 100 kg, bench presses 20 reps – this is just too badass! pic.twitter.com/TPzqcp9nL0 — Mr BundelKhandi (@BundelKhandee) September 10, 2026